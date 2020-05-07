Elon Musk Explains How to Pronounce His Baby's Name

✖

Elon Musk explained how to pronounce his baby’s name this week after all that confusion online. Reading X Æ A-12 Musk online is one thing, but how are you even supposed to talk about the kid if you can’t pronounce its name. The Tesla figurehead went on the Joe Rogan Experience to talk about a bunch of his personal life. With his girlfriend Grimes recovering after having the baby this week, why not go and give the people a peek into what’s going on in the world of Musk. Turns out, it’s been a wild week, actually even wilder than usual for the eccentric billionaire.

When Rogan asked about the name and wondered aloud if it was a placeholder, Musk replied, “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced 'ash'... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution."

The podcast host, like most of us, wondered how an A-12 got into the mix, and Musk was only too happy to oblige. “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever. It’s a part of the CIA’s Archangel project.”

Well, now that we’ve cleared all that up, Grimes had her own explanation of her baby’s name that she put on Twitter. “•X, the unknown variable •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)”

That had a lot of people asking even more questions, but Musk couldn’t resist pointing out the teeny misprint in that tweet. Seeing as how it’s an SR-71 instead of 17. But, the new mother was very playful when she deflected his slight correction. Grimes replied, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, d*****. That was meant to be profound.”

Grimes has been processing a lot of emotions since the public suspected that she was pregnant with Musk’s child. She explained a lot of her thoughts on Instagram when confirming the news.“Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she wrote. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes added. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

