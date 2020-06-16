Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Birth Certificate Reveals Official Name

One of the most complicated baby name's in recent memory is now officially official. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes welcomed their first child back in May, and made waves across social media when they announced that the newborn's name was X Æ A-12. It's a unique name for a child, to say the least. The couple changed the name slightly when they were told that, by California law, numbers couldn't be a part of an official name, swapping out the "12" for Roman numerals "XII". Well, in order for the name to work on the birth certificate, another change had to be made.

TMZ shared a look at the actual birth certificate for Grimes and Musk's child online and it shows that the legal name is X AE A-XII Musk. The original "Æ" character had to be split into actual A and E letters in order to follow the law in California, since special characters aren't permitted on the birth certificate.

So if you break it down, the baby's legal first name is simply X. The child's middle name is AE A-XII and his last name is Musk. The couple has explained in the past that X stands for the unknown variable, AE is representative of artificial intelligence, or AI, and A-XII is the name of a spy plane.

In the comments section of an Instagram post last month, some fans asked Grimes what they call the baby, since the name isn't exactly the easiest thing to say. The singer simply responded that the child "has many names."

Both Grimes and Musk have different ideas when it comes to pronouncing their child's name. While Grimes has said that the "AE" portion of the name is pronounced like "AI," Musk told Joe Rogan on his podcast that the "AE" sounds more like "Ash"

