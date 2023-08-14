Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg a Chicken After Asking for a Practice Fight Ahead of Big Bout

Even though the boxing gloves appear to have been put down for now, words continue to fly between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Sunday morning, Zuckerberg suggested the duo "move on" from fighting, accusing Musk of using too many excuses to delay a bout between the two. Musk wasted no time in responding to Zuck's comments, calling the Facebook founder a "chicken."

"Zuck is a chicken," Musk tweeted in response to a tweeter. The words didn't stop there, with the X boss adding Zuck couldn't "eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism." As of this writing, Zuck has yet to respond to either of the tweets.

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Why isn't the Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight happening?

According to Zuckerberg, Musk has found one too many excuses to use to delay the fight, including a "minor surgery" the Twitter owner revealed he had to undergo before a potential fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious, and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg shared on Threads, a Meta-owned, Twitter-inspired service. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

UFC boss Dana White previously said a Zuckerberg and Musk fight would be the biggest thing he's ever had his hand in helping promote.

"Just to give some clarification, what he said was Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that's what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ earlier this summer.

He added, "Because they both said 'yeah, we'll do it' (laughs). They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up and said 'is he serious?' And I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked him and he said 'I'm dead serious.' And I agree with you Harvey. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."