Fans Think Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich Is Better Than Chick-fil-A

Popeyes recently rolled out their first Breaded Chicken Sandwich in decades and already, fans seemingly can’t get enough of it. As evidenced by warring factions on Twitter, many fast-food fiends are claiming the crispy sandwich is better than its counterpart from Chick-fil-A. Then, on top of everything else, the official Twitter accounts started going at it…
… y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the new Popeyes offering! Which of the two sandwiches do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to gush over food!
Spice Adams Knows Best
Pulling up to Popeyes for their new chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/xCAVt0bMnW— ESx92 (@ernestosilva92) August 19, 2019
Freaking Out
Nobody:— Sully (@Real__Introvert) August 19, 2019
All of us when Popeyes runs out of that new crispy chicken sandwich: pic.twitter.com/UAUOVxN1fj
Tears
Me at the house making a healthy dinner watchin everybody talmbout the spicy sammich from Popeyes pic.twitter.com/WKagSzJsr8— Amber (@ShesFromTX) August 19, 2019
Bojangles Who?
When Chick Fil A and Popeyes are arguing about who has the better chicken sandwich and Bojangles tries to get involved. pic.twitter.com/6aUYCYvG5w— PODHUB (@PodHubNetwork) August 19, 2019
Uh Oh
chick-fil-a is 2 minutes away & im sittin here contemplating driving 17 minutes to popeyes.. thats when u know.. pic.twitter.com/2c9vGbrQkt— key (@keyannaaaaw) August 19, 2019
The Crossover We Deserve
Everyone on Twitter, myself included, after trying the new Popeyes chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/7pDwiNF7ZQ— Homelander (@MathewwLee) August 19, 2019
As All Things Should Be
Popeyes after defeating Chik-Fil-A pic.twitter.com/MHzP23rDXL— 🤡 (@unknownburner1) August 19, 2019