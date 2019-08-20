Fans Think Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich Is Better Than Chick-fil-A

Popeyes recently rolled out their first Breaded Chicken Sandwich in decades and already, fans seemingly can’t get enough of it. As evidenced by warring factions on Twitter, many fast-food fiends are claiming the crispy sandwich is better than its counterpart from Chick-fil-A. Then, on top of everything else, the official Twitter accounts started going at it…

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the new Popeyes offering! Which of the two sandwiches do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to gush over food!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spice Adams Knows Best

Pulling up to Popeyes for their new chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/xCAVt0bMnW — ESx92 (@ernestosilva92) August 19, 2019

Freaking Out

Nobody:

All of us when Popeyes runs out of that new crispy chicken sandwich: pic.twitter.com/UAUOVxN1fj — Sully (@Real__Introvert) August 19, 2019

Tears

Me at the house making a healthy dinner watchin everybody talmbout the spicy sammich from Popeyes pic.twitter.com/WKagSzJsr8 — Amber (@ShesFromTX) August 19, 2019

Bojangles Who?

When Chick Fil A and Popeyes are arguing about who has the better chicken sandwich and Bojangles tries to get involved. pic.twitter.com/6aUYCYvG5w — PODHUB (@PodHubNetwork) August 19, 2019

Uh Oh

chick-fil-a is 2 minutes away & im sittin here contemplating driving 17 minutes to popeyes.. thats when u know.. pic.twitter.com/2c9vGbrQkt — key (@keyannaaaaw) August 19, 2019

The Crossover We Deserve

Everyone on Twitter, myself included, after trying the new Popeyes chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/7pDwiNF7ZQ — Homelander (@MathewwLee) August 19, 2019

As All Things Should Be