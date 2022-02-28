Fruity Pebbles Unveils Nike LeBron James Collaboration, New “Magic” Cereal

Last year, Fruity Pebbles teamed released several new products and launched several collaborations all in commemoration of their 50th anniversary, but while the iconic cereal’s milestone birthday may be behind it, the fun and celebration isn’t stopping. This year, in celebration of National Cereal Day on Marcy 7th, Fruity Pebbles cereal is teaming up with iconic athletic brand Nike and basketball superstar LeBron James for colorful and magical way to celebrate with the release of the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles shoe as well as a new cereal: Magic Fruity Pebbles.

The new Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles shoe is a colorful pair of sneakers that feature actual photography of the Magic Pebbles red and yellow cereal flakes, but the real magic is the new 19 Low’s Photochromic DCS Technology. According to a press release, the shoe’s airbag uses the power of the sun’s UV light to transition from a completely clear Air unit to a purple colorway.

“To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favorite cereal growing up is surreal,” James said. “Putting them on and seeing the colorway come to life is even better.”

“The PEBBLES brand is all about finding new ways to surprise and excite fans,” said Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing for PEBBLES cereal. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nike to launch this one-of-a-kind color-changing collab just in time for National Cereal Day. When we learned that LeBron was a HUGE fan of the cereal when he was a kid, we knew this was a no-brainer. It’s truly the biggest partnership since the stone ages!”

And it isn’t just the shoe that gets a fun colorway. Magic Fruity Pebbles cereal mirrors the coloration of the shoes with crispy, red and yellow rice flakes that magically turn your milk purple all with the same, iconic taste of regular Fruity Pebbles. The cereal will be available for a limited time and go on sale at select retailers nationwide on March 7th. Each box of the cereal features an on-pack promotion that offers fans 20 percent off one single item at Nike.com as well as a sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of the ultra-limited-edition Nike LeBron 19 Low shoes. You can find out more at MagicFruityPebbles.com. Additionally, Pebbles is hosting a Yabba Dabba Dunk Contest for kids ages 6 to 15. Starting March 10th, people can submit their most creative dunks and trick shots at createwithpebbles.com for a chance to win a year’s supply of Pebbles cereal and a chance to be featured on the Jumbotron at a professional basketball game.

