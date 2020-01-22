Guy Fieri Takes Funko Pops to Flavortown

Take a tiny version of the legendary Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri on your travels to diners, drive-ins, and dives and every town will be Flavortown.

Indeed, Guy Fieri is now a Funko Pop – and they went all out with the frosted tips. Perfect shirt too. It’s like he’s hot off the grill – just like the little vinyl burger he’s about to chow down on. You can pre-order the Guy Fieri Funko Pop here on Entertainment Earth (shipping slated for April), or here on Amazon (shipping slated for May).

Guy Fieri joins several other icons that got the Funko Pop figure treatment today. At the time of writing the list includes Marilyn Monroe, Edgar Allan Poe, Yoda, and Farrah Fawcett.

In other big Funko news, a ton of new Pop figures were announced at London Toy Fair 2020 earlier this week, and you can find out where to get them all via our master list. You can also check out our favorite new releases from the show here.

Funko spent seven hours releasing wave after wave of Pop figures, so there’s a lot of new items to consider for your collection. Naturally there are plenty of new releases for Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Harry Potter fans, but there are also releases that span everything from Killer Clowns from Outer Space to the ’90s Dinosaurs TV show.

