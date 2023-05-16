Hard MTN Dew Drops Baja Blast Variety Pack

When it comes to Mountain DEW flavors, few stand as tall as Baja Blast, a tropical take on the legendary citrus soda. Now that HARD MTN DEW has found its way into more markets, the alcoholic spin on DEW is celebrating its summer in a big way with all things Baja Blast. Tuesday, The Boston Beer Company announced the HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast variety pack. In addition to the alcoholic Baja Blast drink the line previously introduced, three new Baja flavors are also being introduced.

In the coming weeks, you'll also be able to find Baja Blast Pineapple, Baja Blast Mango, and Baja Blast Punch in HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast variety packs, wherever they're sold. Keeping in line with the typical bottled Baja Blast release schedule, the variety will be limited-time pack only available during the summer.

As of now, HARD MTN DEW products are only available in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia.

In addition to the product reveal, The Boston Beer Company also announced a new position for the HARD MTN DEW brand. Beginning immediately, the company will begin interviewing interested candidates for its open "Chief Hard Officer" position.

"HARD MTN DEW is once again going where no brand has gone before – which is not easy when you've already married a fan to a can and thrown a spring break rager for the ages at a retirement community," HARD MTN DEW brand director Erica Taylor offered in a press release. "But we're taking things up a notch to celebrate our most delicious HARD MTN DEW flavors yet by creating the boldest summer job ever: our 'Chief HARD Officer.' We are hopeful this one lucky fan will bring ridiculous passion and expertise to this incredibly ridiculous role."

According to the company's job description, the Chief HARD Officer "is a ridiculously bold, brave and badass HARD MTN DEW lover who adds significant value to our team by completing completely unnecessary and outrageous tasks in the name of HARD MTN DEW."