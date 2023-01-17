At long last, MTN DEW Pitch Black has returned and the masses are ecstatic. Over the past few days, the beloved citrus nectar has been popping up at stores across the country, and DEW drinkers are busy sharing their hauls online. Enough so, the return of the highly-anticipated drink has been caught as a trending topic over the weekend and through Tuesday.

After a years-long hiatus, the DEW brand is bringing the flavor back in a big way. This time around, regular Pitch Black is joined by two varieties—a Zero Sugar option and a Pitch Black-flavored energy drink under the MTN DEW Energy line. Not only that, but the drink is also sponsoring a massive match at the WWE's Royal Rumble later this month.

"It's something new in the making," wrestler LA Knight recently told WWE After The Bell. "Every indication I've been given is that this is going to be a kick a-- street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be, how it's going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it's going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble."

