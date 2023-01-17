MTN Dew Pitch Black Has Returned
At long last, MTN DEW Pitch Black has returned and the masses are ecstatic. Over the past few days, the beloved citrus nectar has been popping up at stores across the country, and DEW drinkers are busy sharing their hauls online. Enough so, the return of the highly-anticipated drink has been caught as a trending topic over the weekend and through Tuesday.
After a years-long hiatus, the DEW brand is bringing the flavor back in a big way. This time around, regular Pitch Black is joined by two varieties—a Zero Sugar option and a Pitch Black-flavored energy drink under the MTN DEW Energy line. Not only that, but the drink is also sponsoring a massive match at the WWE's Royal Rumble later this month.
"It's something new in the making," wrestler LA Knight recently told WWE After The Bell. "Every indication I've been given is that this is going to be a kick a-- street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be, how it's going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it's going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble."
A Great Day
A great day to find Pitch Black on finally! Aka Best Birthday present!! pic.twitter.com/dCKv4JXbNT— #BringBackLibertyBrew (@LibertyBrewFans) January 17, 2023
Finally
Finally got my hands on mountain dew pitch black pic.twitter.com/CLfyQQpa40— A.J. McCune (@metalaj812) January 17, 2023
Time to Celebrate
Ah man, you guys. I really want to thank you so much for all the support getting here, because it took all of us to have our voices heard on bringing #PitchBlack back. The PB fandom is one of the very best around, and I’m toasting a cold one tonight to you all! #PitchBlackIsBack pic.twitter.com/Agsp5gPbnB— #PitchBlackIsBack (@PitchBlackDew) January 13, 2023
Gotta Get Them All
Did I buy six 12 packs of this delcious Pitch Black Zero Sugar yesterday? Yes I did. Yes I did. pic.twitter.com/IXBU3x4M38— Troy VanRiper (@ffyinzer) January 17, 2023
Reunited
Reunited at last….🖤 #PitchBlack pic.twitter.com/UUkbOnV8DM— Pitch Black Army (@MDPitchblackout) January 16, 2023
Ceaseless Campaigning
After a ceaseless letter writing campaign by the passionate community of Riddick fans, Mountain Dew has reintroduced Pitch Black, a flavor of Dew famously invented by Vin Diesel while he was working on the first entry of the still incomplete Riddick decalogy series of films pic.twitter.com/ToduLN4ZYB— A Brad Called Otto (@BradIsLove) January 16, 2023
Money Doesn't Matter
Money Doesn’t matter today 😍😍😍 #PitchBlackIsBack pic.twitter.com/FlISgMPm00— #PitchBlackIsBack (@PitchBlackDew) January 13, 2023