Baja Blast Trends As Mountain Dew Reveals Alcoholic Version

Baja Blast is trending as Mountain Dew revealed an alcoholic version of the soda today. Not too long ago, HARD MTN DEW was announced as a partnership between Pepsi and The Boston Beer Company. A lot of fans were intrigued by the idea of an alcoholic beverage that married the taste of Mountain Dew with the burgeoning seltzer market. However, a ton of those consumers noted that one of the company’s most-loved flavors was curiously absent. The first rollout saw classic, black cherry and watermelon. But, no one was going to be satisfied until Baja Blast joined the ranks. A quick scan of Twitter shows this was the right call for everyone involved. Check out the announcement for yourself down below.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO added in the announcement. “The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/hardmountaindew/status/1487093465301368835?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Boston Beer Company CEO Dave Burwick said, “We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

Going to get a Frosty today? Let us know in the comments down below!

Feels like it!

https://twitter.com/Whip_Skitty/status/1487144013501247497?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

All downhill now

https://twitter.com/_nikap/status/1487132871747936256?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Computer rendering

https://twitter.com/OTCeIIy/status/1487137331714924548?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Drink Responsibly

https://twitter.com/devilisblind/status/1487138223943925760?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Waiting for THIS

https://twitter.com/maximum/status/1487141408158801920?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Let’s go!

https://twitter.com/itmustgetlonely/status/1487142882486202384?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Risk it all

https://twitter.com/comeonaileen___/status/1487142963574677507?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Uh-oh