MTN DEW Flavor Launches Its Own Tour

To celebrate the first anniversary of its existence, MTN DEW Purple Thunder is hitting the road. This time last year, Circle K announced it was soon to be home to a berry and plum-flavored DEW nectar, one that quickly became a favorite amongst fans. Now, the convenience store chain is doing a nation-wide promotion as it makes 33 stops over the span next 13 weeks all to celebrate the birthday of MTN DEW Purple Thunder.

Beginning May 3rd, Circle K is hosting promotional events in Cleveland, Ohio before bouncing around the country before it wraps the tour up with its celebration in Eustis, Florida on July 25th. The full tour information can be found below.

"We take pride in knowing that Circle K is the official destination of MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER and want to invite our customers to join in the celebration," Circle K global merchandising SVP Sophie Provencher offered in a press release. "We're honored to be part of Dew Nation and we want to continue honoring this unique drink and its fans with our THUNDERVERSARY Tour. No tickets required!"

As has been the norm since its introduction, Purple Thunder is only available at Circle K stores in 20-ounce bottles, as a fountain drink, or as one of the chain's classic frozen Frosters.

"Dew Nation's enthusiasm for MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER has been tremendous," PepsiCo chief business development officer Hugh Roth added. "Together with Circle K, we wanted to match their enthusiasm and celebrate its first year in a big way by bringing an unforgettable experience to MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER fans across the country."

As a part of the tour, a limited-edition color-changing Purple Thunder cup will be available at Circle K locations for $5.99 with a free fill-up upon purchase.