MTN DEW Dropping New Summer Flavor

As of late, MTN DEW has been known to host extensive Baja Blast-themed summer marketing campaigns but this year, the soda brand is kicking things off differently. Tuesday, the soda maker announced MTN DEW Summer Freeze—a spin on the citrus drink that adds ice pop flavoring to the beverage—will be the flavor launching the brand's offerings this summer.

The drink is set to be on the shelves at supermarkets all summer long, and should be available wherever MTN DEW is sold soon if it isn't already. As has become the norm with new releases from DEW, Summer Freeze will be available in both regular and Zero Sugar options. Both varieties will be sold in standard 20-ounce, 12-ounce 12 can packs, and 16.9-ounce six-bottle packs.

Some have already gotten their hands on the drink, which they compare to a melted popsicle.

Found summer freeze. Pretty good. Tastes like a melted popsicle. pic.twitter.com/X6rfKmYAnA — ba0bo0 (@ba0bo0) April 15, 2023

It's believed the Summer Freeze flavor is the unbranded "summer pop" flavor offered at the MTN DEW Outpost last year. In addition to the summer pop flavors, other limited time offerings there included pickle, apple cinnamon, s'mores, elderberry, and huckleberry.

Is Baja Blast still coming out this year?

Though MTN DEW has yet to officially announce its plans for Baja Blast, it's likely the drink will be bottled and canned once again this summer. Some concept art for the drink's two newest spin-offs has surfaced online, though any of that has yet to be confirmed by MTN DEW officials.

"DEW Nation loves BAJA BLAST, and we believe fans will be happy to have it back at retail. But we also wanted to surprise everyone, which sometimes can be hard to do," MTN DEW chief marketer Pat O'Toole said in a press release last year. "An unreleased Baja flavor to kick off the summer? I think that's a surprise DEW Nation will be ready for and will want to get their hands on. I hope they'll enjoy BAJA DEEP DIVE as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Introduced as a fountain drink exclusive to Taco Bell, DEW and the taco chain struck an agreement years ago to allow DEW to bottle and can the teal nectar for a seasonal release. Last year, the line added MTN DEW Baja Mango Gem and MTN DEW Baja Gold in addition to its usual MTN DEW Baja Blast and MTN DEW Baja Blast Zero Sugar offerings.