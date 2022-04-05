Dr Disrespect Is Getting His Own MTN DEW Game Fuel Flavor

The Two-Time is getting his own energy drink. Tuesday, MTN DEW announced the return of MTN DEW Game Fuel Citrus Cherry, and they’re slapping the face of Dr Disrespect all over it. Those tuning into the streamer’s live streams as of late may have seen a glimpse of the new can design, featuring a slick black base with red typography and accents. The streamer’s logos can be seen everywhere on the refreshed can.

The flavor is one of Game Fuel’s first-ever flavors and has since been largely discontinued by most PepsiCo bottlers. It’s returning for a limited-time with an all-new look.

“The Two-Time is finally getting what he deserves – his very own flavor of that sweet nectar, GAME FUEL. That’s right, GAME FUEL and I are taking it to the next level and I’m putting a Doc twist on one of the OG great flavors – Citrus Cherry,” the Doc says in a press release distributed by the company. “Get it while you can, Champions Club – it’s going to go fast.”

This time around, Game Fuel Citrus Cherry will be canned in the energy drink’s classic 16-ounce cans and will be available only for a limited time through GameFuel.com.

“Our partnership with Doc continues to grow. Last year it was our hit video collaboration, Gamerobics, and now we’re bringing back Citrus Cherry, one of the all-time greats for GAME FUEL flavors,” MTN DEW marketing director Matt Nielsten added. “Turns out it’s one of Doc’s favorites too, so we decided to get the Two-Time’s bold take on the original. Gamers will not be disappointed.”

Citrus Cherry first appeared on shelves in 2007, being marketed as a flavor in support of Halo 3. The flavor and brand have been synonymous with gaming, also getting major marketing tie-ins with World of Warcraft, Halo 4, Black Ops III, and Titanfall 2.

It even had quick stints as a fountain choice at Arby’s locations between 2017 and 2018 before being moved to Sam’s Club as an exclusive.