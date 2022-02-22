Hard Mountain Dew With Alcohol Arrives In Some Locations Today

Mountain Dew fans can go get HARD MTN DEW in a couple of markets today. People in Tennessee, Florida, and Iowa have the chance to go taste the new Dew for themselves. More states are going to be added to the list as 2022 continues. Last year, PepsiCo and Boston Beer Company announced their partnership and the Internet couldn’t handle it. It’s become savvy business to marry a beloved beverage with little bit of alcoholic kick. Mountain Dew joins the relative deluge of product hitting the hard seltzer market in recent years.

For drinking-age adults, HARD MTN DEW is 5% alcohol by volume and has that iconic taste. Three distinct flavors were announced when the drink was revealed. You’ve got the old reliable Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. Each of these contains zero sugar for those worried about that sort of thing. As you might imagine, social media is going wild again after the announcement this morning. However, another announcement recently almost eclipsed the initial reveal. PepsiCo and Boston Beer Company announced that Baja Blast would be added to the lineup as well. A lot of fans wondered where the beloved flavor was when all of this came out. Now, they will be able to get their rush in an alcoholic sense as well.

The brand is one of the soft drink staples that has actually managed some growth as consumers’ tastes have changed over the last decade. A lot of people have opted for more health-conscious refreshments, but the die-hards still line up to see whatever new Dew that PepsiCo rolls out. The cans come in Classic flavor, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. Each of them contains zero sugar.

Boston Beer Company CEO Dave Burwick explained, “We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO mentioned during in the announcement. “The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”

