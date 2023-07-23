HelloFresh Celebrates National Pickle Month With a Pickle Snack Kit

Back in 2022, The New York Times declared pickle to be the flavor of the summer and a year later, the tangy goodness is still going strong. Earlier this year, Frank's Red Hot launched a dill pickle hot sauce, Pizza Hut launched a pickle pizza in New York City, Burger King in Canada revived their Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets and recently, Claussen teamed up with Spritz Society to launch a sparkling wine cocktail that just so happens to be pickle flavored. It's a pickle paradise and now, HelloFresh is making it even more so. the meal kit deliver company is celebrating National Pickle Month (which is July) with their special Pickle Box of pickle-themed goodies, no subscription required.

Available now while supplies last, dill pickle fans can purchase the Pickle Box for $29.99 here and the box is packed with some surprising pickle-flavored treats, including cotton candy and even popsicles.

(Photo: HelloFresh)

"Inspired by consumers' passion and devotion for all things pickles, we're excited to introduce the HelloFresh Pickle Box and offer a truly unique and flavorful snacking experience," said Kirsten Walpert, VP of Brand Marketing, HelloFresh US. "The box includes a combination of classic, sour and sweet pickles together with craveable, salty snacks and even dill-flavored sweet treats, like a pickle-flavored freeze pop! We hope that pickle fans everywhere will enjoy celebrating National Pickle Month with this specialty box."

Here's everything that's included in the HelloFresh Pickle Box:

• Fairy Tale Cotton Candy Pickle Cotton Candy

• Fairy Tale Cotton Candy Spicy Pickle Cotton Candy

• SuckerPunch Snappy Pickle Chips, Classic Dill

• SuckerPunch Snappy Sweet Pickle Chips, Bread & Butter

• SuckerPunch Hydration Pickle Juice with Electrolytes

• SuckerPunch Digestion Pickle Juice with Probiotics

• Lay's® Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips

• Pop Daddy Pretzels Dill Pickle Pretzel Sticks

• Ass Kickin' Spicy Pickle Peanuts

• Ass Kickin' Spicy Pickle Popcorn, Premium Microwave Popcorn

• Van Holten's Warheads Extreme Sour Single Pickle-in-a-Pouch

• Van Holten's Tapatio Pickle Salsa Picante Single Pickle-in-a-Pouch

• Van Holten's Big Papa Hearty Dill Single Pickle-in-a-Pouch

• Van Holten's Pickle Ice Flavored Freeze Pop

There Are Some Interesting Stats About Pickle Preferences

HelloFresh actually did a survey that offers a look at what pickle-y things Americans enjoy, and it turns out that there some interesting stats. Per their survey, 2 in 5 Americans (40 percent) will give you the pickle off their plate at a diner, deli, or barbecue, but 60 percent will take that pickle. Americans are also interested in unique ways to enjoy pickles. Nearly half of Americans — 48 percent — would try bacon-wrapped pickles while 42 percent think that pickle-topped pizza could be a tasty treat. And when it comes to pickle juice, 37 percent will drink it straight from the jar while 36 percent are more likely just to pour it out.

HelloFresh Recently Had A Guardians of the Galaxy Kit

The Pickle Box isn't HelloFresh's first specialty kit. Earlier this year the brand celebrated the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with the Guardians Snack Adventure kit. That kit featured everything fans needed to create their versions of Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz as inspired by the snacks found on Knowhere.

HelloFresh's Pickle Box is available now while supplies last.