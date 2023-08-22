DiGiorno Debuts Pineapple Pickle Pizza

One of the big food trends of 2023 has been pickles and it's even infiltrated the world of pizza with #PicklePizza becoming a viral trend on TikTok with more than 16 million views on the social media platform. But the viral trend is also divisive as is another, classic pizza topping staple: pineapple. Now, DGiorno's is getting in on the debate by saying yes to both pickles and pineapple as a pizza topping with a brand-new creation: Pineapple Pickle Pizza.

On Monday, DiGiorno announced that they were debuting a brand-new pizza that brings what might be the two most divisive toppings ever to one pie with the new Pineapple Pickle Pizza. However, this won't be something you can find in your local store's freezer case. Per the brand, starting on September 5th, a limited number of the pizzas will be dropped weekly all month long and will be available free while supplies last at shopdigiorno.goodness.com. You can check out the official social media post below. Other Pineapple Pickle Pizza merch will also be available.

PINEAPPLE. PICKLE. PIZZA.



Yep you read that right. We're merging two of the most divisive pizza toppings into one delicious 'za 🍍🥒🍕



Starting 9/5, a limited number will be dropped weekly in September. You can get yours for FREE while supplies last at https://t.co/ajOC2YGdPG pic.twitter.com/rC5CrKUdKc — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) August 21, 2023

Pickle Really Is Having a Moment

Outside of the latest from DiGiorno, pickle really is having a moment. Earlier this year, Frank's Red Hot launched a dill pickle hot sauce, Pizza Hut launched a pickle pizza in New York City, Burger King in Canada revived their Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets and recently, Claussen teamed up with Spritz Society to launch a sparkling wine cocktail that just so happens to be pickle flavored. Even HelloFresh got in on pickles with a Pickle Box for National Pickle Month in July.

In Other Food News

In other recent food news, Dunkin' revealed their slate of seasonal and pumpkin-inspired treats, including the return of their iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. The Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are also back this year. Eggo also announced the launch of Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream in time for National Waffle Day, a liqueur inspired by classic brunch flavors that seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter with a hint of smoky bacon.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

Arby's also announced the return of one of their most popular items on Monday as well with the return of boneless chicken wings in two of their iconic flavors. Both Buffalo and Hot Honey BBQ sauces will be available to toss the boneless wings in, and should be available at your closest location soon, if not already.