HelloFresh Brings Back Elf Inspired Spaghetti Meal Kit For The Holidays

With Thanksgiving over, the holiday season is in full swing which of course means Christmas movies are a major part of many people's entertainment plans — including the beloved Will Ferrell movie, Elf. This year, the iconic film turns 20 and to celebrate, HelloFresh is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products to help fans of the film get in the spirit with a meal kit that lets them indulge in Buddy the Elf's favorite meal. On Tuesday, HelloFresh announced their limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits inspired by the dish featured in Elf.

According to HelloFresh, their version of the dish features everything you need to recreate all of the essentials of an elf's diet in the dish. The kit includes Colavita spaghetti as its base and also includes maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, crumbled chocolate frosted pastries, and more. The kit also includes two festive aprons that look like Budd the Elf's suit, two portioned melamine plates — with designations for the four main elf food groups, and a resealable plastic storage bag for your leftovers — if you have any, of course.

"After receiving so many positive reactions to the Buddy the Elf ™ Spaghetti meal kit released last year, we're thrilled to be bringing back the iconic candy-topped, syrupy dish along with a few special additions," said Kirsten Walpert, VP of Brand and Creative, HelloFresh US. "Through this partnership, we're able to bring the wonder and joy that's become synonymous with the film Elf to our customers' kitchens, helping them to create truly memorable cooking experiences and new holiday traditions."

Elf fans wanting to get their hands on this meal kit can go here starting December 4th at 12:25 p.m. ET. A limited number of kits will be available each day from the 4th through the 8th.

In Other Elf Snack News

It isn't just HelloFresh that is celebrating Elf with food this year, either. Mrs. Butters worth recently announced the release of a new, limited-edition Elf themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit as well as a specially designed bottle of Original breakfast syrup — because, after all, Buddy the Elf has a great passion for syrup. Goldfish also recently announced their own, Elf-inspired snack, the new Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams. According to the brand, the snack is inspired by one of elves' four main food groups — syrup! The new grahams feature flavors like sweet brown sugar and butter as well as the taste of caramel and vanilla. Of course, it's not just the flavor that is Elf-inspired. The new grahams also come in shapes inspired by Buddy the Elf. Those shapes include his hat and maple syrup jug.

Where Can You Watch Elf?

As for what to do while enjoying your Elf-inspired treats? Well, watching Elf is probably a good choice. The movie was added to Max as of November 1st. You can see a full list of the holiday films added to the streamer here.

Will you be trying the HelloFresh Elf kit? Let us know in the comments!