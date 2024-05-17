Totino's Rolls Out New Breakfast Bites

Fans of Totino's Pizza Rolls, your calls for a breakfast option have been heard. Totino's is rolling out their first foray into the frozen breakfast aisle with new Totino's Breakfast Snack Bites. The new bites are rolling out to select grocery stores now and will have expanded availability at Walmart and Kroger this summer.

The new bites are similar to the iconic Pizza Rolls and can be made in just two minutes in the microwave. They also utilize the same golden crust beloved by Pizza Rolls fans but the real innovation comes with the fillings. The new Breakfast Snack Bites come in three flavors: Pork Shoulder Bacon & Cheese Scramble, Sausage & Cheese Scramble, and Cheesy Chorizo Scramble. You can check out the description of each flavor offering below.

• Pork Shoulder Bacon & Cheese Scramble: The G.O.A.T. breakfast of pork shoulder bacon with cheesy flavor in our crispy crust.

• Sausage & Cheese Scramble: Bits of pork sausage and an explosion of cheesy flavor are wrapped in a golden crust that turns a classic breakfast into a tasty poppable bite.

• Cheesy Chorizo Scramble: Smoky chorizo crumbles and cheesy flavor come together in a hot bite-sized pocket of goodness.

The new Totino's Breakfast Bites come in 40-count packages with a suggested retail price of $7.19. You can find them in the frozen breakfast aisle, though they might also be located in the hot snacks frozen aisle alongside the iconic Totino's Pizza Rolls.

In Other Food News

In other recent food news, Goldfish announced the return of their fan favorite Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. The crackers feature the distinct blend of 18 herbs and spices and time-honored taste of Od Bay. The flavor will be available for a limited time only. Additionally, Goldfish has teamed up with Summer House to give away a 10.5-foot Goldfish-shaped pool floatie that comes with a splashproof snack pouch perfect for holding those snacks.

"Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers are back by popular demand," Mike Fanelli, Senior Director, Snacks Marketing – Goldfish said. "The go-to, crave-worth summer snack that people can't wait to get their hands on is perfect for the beach, pool days, or road trips. This year we're excited to be kicking off the season by bringing back the beloved flavor with the people who know how to summer best."