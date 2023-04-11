HelloFresh Teams Up With Marvel Studios For a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Inspired Snack Kit

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is headed to theaters on May 5th for one last out of this world adventure and now, thanks to HelloFresh, Marvel fans can have an out of this world snacking adventure as well. On Tuesday, HelloFresh announced their partnership with Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for a new, limited-edition Guardians Recipe Adventure series and Guardians Snack Adventure kit. The kit will allow Guardians fans to create HelloFresh versions of two intergalactic snacks, Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz as inspired by the snacks found on Knowhere.

According to HelloFresh, Zarg Nut Bites feature crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips that come together for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of a sweet heat. The Mango Milky Fizz is described as being an "otherworldly" drink that features apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer, and mango bits for a bubbly and sweet drink that pairs nicely with Zarg Nut Bites. Each kit comes with the pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to make two servings of each at home. The kit also comes with collectible milk cartons and a jar with cosmic designs inspired by Knowhere.

Fans can claim their limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit starting on Monday, April 17th at noon ET by going here. Additional kits will become available on Monday, April 24th and Monday, May 1st also at noon ET. They are available first-come, first-served and a HelloFresh subscription is not required. Additionally, the Guardians Recipe Adventure Series introduces six meals themed to members of the Guardians team. The recipes, available to HelloFresh customers, include:

• Terran-Style St. Louis Sandwich with Sliced Dill Pickle and Potato Rounds

• "Destroyed" Thai Chili Coconut Smash Patties with Coconut Lime Rice and Roasted Green Beans

• Galactic Beef Melts with Blue Corn Chips

• Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli with Lemony Zucchini and Toasted Panko & Parsley

• Fire-Blasted Vegan Coconut Curry Soup with Tomatoes & Cauliflower

• Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, & Radishes

"At HelloFresh, we know that our customers like to get adventurous with their cooking, which is why we're excited to bring the out-of-this-world flavors inspired by Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 straight to their kitchens," said Kirsten Walpert, VP of Brand and Creative, HelloFresh US. "This fun new collaboration demonstrates how home cooking with friends and loved ones can be an exciting adventure and a memorable bonding experience that you can enjoy with your given or 'chosen family.'"

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Maria Bakalova, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.