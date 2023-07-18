Claussen Launching First-of-Its-Kind Pickle Flavored Cocktail

Pickles are having a moment. Earlier this year, Frank’s Red Hot launched a dill pickle hot sauce, the New York Times declared pickle as the flavor of the summer, Pizza Hut launched a pickle pizza in new York City, Burger King in Canada brought back their Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets, and Vlasic gave away pickle hod dog buns. Now, however, Claussen is taking pickle to the next level. The brand has teamed up with Spritz Society for the first-ever pickle flavored sparkling wine cocktail: the new Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen.

Announced on Tuesday, the Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen comes just over a year after Spritz Society — as a prank — announced a pickle flavor for April Fools’. That joke received such a positive response and demand that they teamed up with Claussen to make it a reality, the result being what’s described as a “refreshing, crisp, pickle flavored sparkling wine cocktail” that hits the market just in time for pool parties and BBQs this summer.

“Claussen is thrilled to enter the beverage space for the first time and bring our dill-icious pickle flavor to a sparkling wine cocktail,” said Lizzy Goodman, Brand Manager of Claussen at the Kraft Heinz Company. “With pickle being such a craveable food, we are excited to hear the response from our pickle lovers and think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the unique, refreshing taste of a pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.”

“At Spritz Society, our community is one of the most important elements of the brand and their input is crucial in everything we do,” said Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO, Spritz Society. “Nearly a year after launching this idea as an April Fools’ joke and continuing to get requests for a pickle flavor daily, we are thrilled to be teaming up with Claussen® to bring Pickle to life. Knowing that Claussen® also prioritizes high-quality and premium ingredients made them the perfect partner for this collaboration and we are so excited for everyone to try it!”

If the Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen sounds like something you have to try, this is what you need to know. Starting Tuesday, July 18th at 12 p.m. ET, the beverage will be available to purchase exclusively online as two packs of four for $50 on SpritzSociety.com for a limited time and while supplies last. As for Claussen pickles by themselves, they are available at select retailers nationwide in a variety of flavors and shapes. Spritz Society is available in five additional flavors on their website as well as at retailers in Texas, California, Florida, New York, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Illinois, Alabama, and Georgia.

Will you be giving Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!