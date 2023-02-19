Burger King Is Releasing Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets (But There's a Catch)

Burger King is taking two of the best things in snacking and combining them into one bite. Recently making the waves across social media is the chain's new Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets, a concoction taking the chain's regular chicken bites and flavoring them like the vinegary pickles adored by millions around the world. While the item is now popping up at Burger King locations, there is a slight catch: they're only available in Canada.

Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets were first introduced in 2021 for a limited time, which must have proved fruitful for the franchise as they're now making their way back for a second time. It's unclear if the chain ever has plans to introduce the item to menus in the United States or if it will forever be a Canadian exclusive.

While Canada is getting Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets, Burger King locations in the United States are getting new items within the same family. Earlier this year, the chain announced three new chicken sandwiches inspired by the cuisines of three countries.

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun while the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Chicken Sandwich is a regular menu item, and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite that appears on the Burger King menu periodically, but this is the first time we've seen the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. Previous iterations of the International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup have included the French Original Chicken Sandwich, which was a variation on a chicken cordon bleu with mayonnaise, ham and Swiss cheese. The International Chicken Sandwiches lineup was first introduced by Burger King in 1988.