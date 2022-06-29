David Bowie Life on Mars Barbie Doll Is up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in 2019, Mattel released a David Bowie Barbie doll based on his Ziggy Stardust appearance from the 1973 album Aladdin Sane. It was part of the Barbie Gold Label Collection, meaning that it was limited to 20,000 units or less worldwide. It sold out lightning fast, and you can bet that the same will happen with the second Gold Label David Bowie Barbie doll, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of his album Hunky Dory.

The Hunky Dory David Bowie Barbie doll is inspired by Bowie's powder blue suit from the "Life on Mars?" music video. It features a foil-printed pin-stripp shirt, tie, and platform shoes, as well as '70s glam era accurate eyeshadow and hair. The doll also comes with a stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Pre-orders for the new David Bowie Barbie doll are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $49.99 with free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout. It is expected to ship at some point in July.

As noted, the Life on Mars David Bowie Barbie doll is part of the Gold Label Collection, so it will be limited to 20,000 units or less. It will likely pop up at additional retailers in very limited quantities followed by quick sell outs. If you aren't lucky enough to get your hands on one at the regular price, you can always find one here on eBay.

Hunky Dory was Bowie's fourth studio album, released in 1971 through RCA Records. The tracks on the album are as follows: