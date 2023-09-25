Barbie Dia De Muertos 2023 Dolls Are Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mattel's Día De Muertos Barbie dolls have become an annual tradition since launching in 2019, but the release takes on additional significance in 2023 thanks to the phenomenon that is the Barbie movie. You can order the Día De Muertos 2023 Barbie and Ken dolls now, and everything you need to know can be found below.

This year, the Día De Muertos Barbie doll is sporting a gorgeous pink ruffled dress decorated with sugar skulls and flowers. Her calavera face paint is accentuated by a crown of butterflies, and she holds her own tiny ofrenda. Ken has traded in his fur coat and fanny pack fora a blue jacket with embroidered bone detail at the lapels and a sugar skull-accented hat. Both figures come with a stand and a certificate of authenticity. Orders and pre-orders are available via the following links:

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) kicks off on November 1st and runs through November 2nd. It's a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses.

ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum reviewed Barbie, and she praised Gerwig's vision and clear focus. Barbie is more than a feast for the eyes too, it's a project that will leave you thinking as you rumble out of the theater.

"Barbie is quite possibly Gerwig's best film to date. It is insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary as well as an incredible amount of Easter eggs and one-liners that will reward audiences of every age and opinion on Barbie, not just on the first watch, but on multiple rewatches," Drum argues. "Barbie pulls off the near-impossible task of taking what could have been merely a capitalist IP-driven cash grab and turned it into a celebration of and commentary on culture that gives the audience permission and encouragement to challenge not only everything they think Barbie represents, but what the world asks of us mere humans as well so that we never go back into the box again."

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.