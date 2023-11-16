Hidden Valley Ranch Releases Double Ranch Collaboration

The holiday season is all about flavor and this year, Hidden Valley Ranch is letting the world know they're very serious about flavor thanks to a new collaboration with, well, themselves. On Thursday, Hidden Valley Ranch announced what might be their most flavor-focused collaboration yet, teaming up with themselves to create Double Ranch. According to the brand, Double Ranch is their most exclusive, flavor-serious ranch to date and features double the herbs, double the spices, double the flavor, and even double the bottles.

For this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Hidden Valley Ranch has fused together two bottles to form the letter X — a letter that is frequently used to mark collaborations. The special, limited-edition Double Ranch, aka the Hidden Valley Ranch x Hidden Valley Ranch, is set to debut nationwide on Saturday, November 18th. Only 222 bottles are available and fans can purchase through a Snapchat lens starting at 2 p.m. ET on the 18th. All fans have to do is hold the custom Snapchat lens to any X they come across, and when the app recognizes it, the Double Ranch bottle appears on screen with a "buy now" feature. If you don't have Snapchat, you can head to this website here to try to get in on the exclusive drop. Those lucky enough to get the collab will also receive a double ramekin for dipping and a reversible bucket hat all for $44.

"We love the excitement of drop culture and looked to bring that excitement to our ranch fans," CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch said. "Our HVRxHVR collab shows just how serious we are about our ranch flavor. There's nothing ranchier than double the herbs, double the spices, and the double ranch of this limited-edition release."

Double Ranch is just the latest innovation for Hidden Valley Ranch in 2023. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for their Hidden Valley Ranch flavored offering

that was sold exclusively at Walmart this past spring.

"We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything — pizza, carrots, French fries — but ice cream is a first for us," Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch said in a statement. "We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfectly salty crunch."

Will you be trying to get your hands on Double Ranch? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.