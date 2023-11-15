Kit Kat Debuts New Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavor

It's fall and while this time of year is busy with holiday prep and all the new foods and snacks that go into the holiday season, it's also a time of year for cozy treats as well and now Kit Kat is introducing their latest new flavor just in time for cozy season. On Wednesday, Kit Kat announced the debut of the new Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar. The new flavor, which debuts on November 17th, will be a permanent addition to the Kit Kat lineup.

According to the brand, the new Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a perfect pairing with a warm cup of coffee, making it an excellent cozy treat, but is also perfect for anytime you just need a break. The new flavor is said to deliver the experience of biting into a fresh donut with smooth milk chocolate layered delicately on top of donut flavored creme.

"We know fans love our bakery inspired flavors like Kit Kat Birthday Cake – and we thought, 'who doesn't love a classic chocolate frosted donut?!'" Said Alex Kuzior, Associate Kit Kat Brand Manager. "The Kit Kat Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio and every bite delivers upon a delightful experience, reminiscent of a freshly baked donut from your favorite hometown bakery."

The new flavor will be available in both standard and king sizes and, as mentioned above, rolls out on November 17th as a permanent addition to the Kit Kat lineup. This is also just the latest flavor innovation from Kit Kat. Earlier this year, the brand rolled out the Kit Kat Churro bar. That flavor was an homage to the beloved desert, intended to bring back fond summer memories as it paired the taste of a churro with the crunch of a Kit Kat bar and featured a buttery churro-flavored creme with sugar mixed between the candy's wafers. That flavor in particular was a limited-edition offering.

