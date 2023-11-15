Wendy's Giving Away Free Frostys

The Peppermint Frosty is back at Wendy's, and the fast-food chain is giving one out to anyone who is interested. Starting Tuesday, November 14th, Frosty fiends can use the Wendy's app to claim a free small Peppermint Frosty. If ice cream isn't your thing, the chain's also giving away a free small Peppermint Frosty Cold Brew.

Unlike standard free deals, Wendy's isn't forcing you to buy anything to get either of the items for free. They're now available in the app, simply order as you would any other item and you'll get your respective treat for free.

This is the second year the Peppermint Frosty is heading back to stores, having been first introduced during last year's holiday season.

"The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy's Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company, said at the time. "It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit."

"Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo explained. "Peppermint is amazing, and it's a great way to ring in the holiday season."

He added, "It's an accelerated path, but it's something we've been working on for a few years. [Peppermint] was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece [was an aspect] we needed to finalize quickly, but it's been something we had our minds."

As it stands now, there's no end date on when the Peppermint Frosty is leaving stores. While the free Frosty deal runs through November 19th, the treat itself will likely be at participating Wendy's locations for the next several weeks.