Taco Bell Launches New Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries and Nacho Fries Lover's Pass

For fans of Taco Bell's Nacho Fries, things are about to get even better. On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced not only the debut of a new Nacho Fries menu item, but the all-new $10 Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, the latter of which will let Rewards Members get Nacho Fries every day for 30 consecutive days.

According to Taco Bell, starting on Thursday, November 16th, the new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries hit Taco Bell menus. The new item features the brand's seasoned fries topped with a grilled, bubbly blend of mozzarella, monterey pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses and the fries are also topped with marinated and grilled steak, topped off with Taco Bell's signature Nacho Cheese and Chipotle sauces. A spicy version. is also available with added jalapenos. It will be available for $4.99 for a limited time.

As for the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, it's something of a sequel to the Taco Lover's Pass. Starting now, Rewards Members can unlock the ability to redeem an order of regular Nacho Fries for 30 consecutive days by purchasing the pass for $10 through December 4th.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of convenience and innovation for our biggest fans, our loyalty members. The Nacho Fries Lover's Pass is just one example of how we're leveraging digital technology to enhance their experience," Dane Mathews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell shares his excitement. "Our dedication to our fans and an innovative customer experience continues to be a driving force behind our efforts to leverage digital innovation in transformational ways."

