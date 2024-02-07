Hong Kong Disneyland Guests Trapped on Space Mountain After Ride Malfunctions

Tokyo Disneyland had some guests get trapped on Space Mountain. As a result of the ride malfunctioning, the group of around 12 guests sat there for 45 minutes. Luckily, no one was injured during the malfunction. Hong Kong Government's Electrical and Mechanical Services Deapartment issued a statement to Variety explaining the situation. Space Mountain is a dark ride by nature of being an indoor roller coaster that hinges on lights and sound to help boost its effects. If the power was cut, it could have been a disorienting moment for a lot of the people sitting in those seats. Park operators are going to begin a thorough inspection and reopen only after confirming the safety of the attraction.

"Upon notification of [a] passenger entrapment incident involving the Space Mountain roller coaster by the Disneyland at 3.30pm today, EMSD officers immediately conducted an on-site investigation," the department began. "The preliminary finding revealed that nine trains of roller coasters were in service at the material time. Due to delays in the loading and unloading area, the safety system activated and stopped all trains on the track to prevent other trains from entering the loading and unloading area."

"Since a train was stopped in an area that was difficult to access, the Disneyland followed the operational procedures to firstly notify the Fire Services Department to seek assistance before arranging the passengers to leave the roller coaster," they added. "All passengers were safely evacuated at 4.15pm, and no passengers were injured or mechanical failures occurred."

Tokyo Disneyland Gets New Space Mountain

Tokyo Disneyland is getting a new version of Space Mountain soon. The company said that fans have little to fear from the revamp of the classic attraction in 2027. "This entirely new attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor roller coaster, but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will give guests even more thrills on this exciting rocket ride," the release read. So, it seems like a big win for all the people involved. It wouldn't be surprising to hear of these kind of improvements coming to the other parks as well.

Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis told the press during the announcement, "It's not only a whole new ride experience, but the story also has so much emotion. Through the queue and then on the ride, we see our connection to our planet and gain a new perspective for how special it is in all the universe. It's a roller coaster with both thrill and heart."

Disneyland Opens Pixar Place Hotel

Just a week ago, Disneyland opened the doors to the Pixar Place Hotel. Over near Disney's California Adventure, the 15-story high building houses rooms themed after the Pixar movies that visitors love. Disney is excited at the possibility of expanding their reach in the area. "With upgraded accommodations and amenities, plus stylish Pixar flair throughout, Pixar Place Hotel is proud to deliver an elevated, distinctly Disney experience that only comes with staying at the Disneyland Resort," said Pixar Place Hotel general manager Ron Silagyi. So, guests can look at all kinds of art from favorite like Finding Nemo, Inside Out and Coco.

"We are looking to turbocharge expansion at Disneyland Resort over the coming years, and the transformation of Pixar Place Hotel is a demonstration of how we're creating high-quality guest experiences infused with our most popular stories," said Disneyland Resort President

Ken Potrock.

"At Pixar, our mission is to tell great stories. And nothing is more exciting than when we see those stories come to life in Disney parks. Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort is the perfect example – it's like walking into a world of Pixar. It's truly immersive, and we're thrilled to have collaborated with Walt Disney Imagineering to make such an experience possible for guests," said Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter.

