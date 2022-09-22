Space Mountain Tabletop Game Announced

Ravensburger will publish a new tabletop game based on the popular Space Mountain rides at Disney Parks. This fall, Ravensburger will release Space Mountain: All Systems Go, an intergalactic adventure game based on Space Mountain. The game will feature art from all five Space Mountain rides and will put players in the role of players who are trying to reach the furthest reaches of space. In order to win the game, players must visit all five Starports while avoiding astroids, comets, unknown, planets, and more. As expected, the game will also incorporate classic Space Mountain features, such as the launch tunnel and the pods that take riders through the ride. Space Mountain: All Systems Go was designed by Kevin Rodgers and Chris Leder. You can check out a first look at the game:

(Photo: Ravensburger)

"My co-designer Chris Leder and I got the call from Ravensburger that our concept for Disney Space Mountain: All Systems Go had been chosen while I was actually at Walt Disney World," Rodgers told ComicBook.com. "I immediately rushed over to Tomorrowland to ride Space Mountain and took in all the details, while feeling the thrill of the attraction with a brand-new awareness."

"Our design revolves around how to capture the essence of the ride and allow everyone to feel the rush of Space Mountain in your home," added Leder. "Our goal was for a family at the park to keep the thrills going after they left the park. During the day they could ride Space Mountain, and at night they can play it at the hotel. Or for people at home craving a trip to Disney, then can put Disney Space Mountain: All Systems Go on their table and feel like they are zooming through the stars on the attraction."

Ravensburger will release Space Mountain: All Systems Go in October. The game is for 2-4 players, ages 8 and up, and takes 20-40 minutes to play. The game's retail price is $29.99.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.