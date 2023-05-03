Hyperspace Mountain Is Back At Disneyland Just in Time For Star Wars Day

May the 4th is tomorrow which means Star Wars fans across the galaxy will be celebrating the franchise in various ways. Disneyland is continuing its tradition of Disney After Dark: Star Wars Nite, which is an "ultimate Star Wars extravaganza at an after-hours party packed with galactic fun" that takes place on May 2nd, 4th, 8th, and 11th this year. It was also announced today by the official Star Wars account on Instagram that Disneyland is bringing back Hyperspace Mountain, which is a fun twist on the classic ride, Space Mountain.

"Set off for a high-speed adventure through the galaxy! Hyperspace Mountain is back at the #DisneylandResort now through June 4, 2023!" Star Wars shared. If you've never experienced Hyperspace Mountain, it's the same attraction as Space Mountain only the park spruces it up to be Star Wars themed. The change first occurred in 2015 in honor of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. During the updated ride, you can hear John Williams' iconic music from Star Wars. Other additions include Star Wars-themed safety videos in the line queue, a lightspeed launch, and more. You can check out Disney's teaser video for the ride below:

When Is Splash Mountain Closing?

Speaking of Disney's iconic mountain rides, Splash Mountain will officially shut down this month at Disneyland. Disney Parks has announced that its Splash Mountain ride's last day of operations will take place on May 30th, with the ride officially shutting down on May 31st. The ride will then go a lengthy refurbishment and re-theming titled Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is based on Princess and the Frog and is anticipated to open in late 2024. The Magic Kingdom version of Splash Mountain previously shut down in January of this year. The Tokyo Disneyland version of the ride remains open for now, with no announced plans to shut down.

What Show Caused The Disneyland Fire?

Last month, things went awry during the Fantasmic! show at Disneyland. According to NBC News, a fire broke out during the nighttime show when Maleficent's animatronic dragon was set ablaze. This occurred during the second Fantasmic! performance of the night when Mickey was fighting the iconic dragon from Sleeping Beauty. He's supposed to blast sparks at her head, but something went wrong and the dragon ended up catching fire. Thankfully, no one was injured in the process, but Disney has since suspended all fire effects from every theme park.

Hyperspace Mountain will be available to ride at Disneyland until June 4th.