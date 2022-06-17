Disneyland Rumored to Re-Theme Iconic Attraction After Lightyear

A new rumor suggests that one of Disneyland's most iconic rides will receive a major re-theme based around the upcoming movie Lightyear. Walt Disney World News Today has word of a new rumor involving the upcoming renovation of Disneyland's Tomorrowland and the upcoming Pixar movie Lightyear. The rumor suggests that Space Mountain will receive a permanent Lightyear re-theme, which will be announced at D23 this fall. The main basis of this rumor is the use of a structure that looks similar to Space Mountain's silhouette in Lightyear, which has appeared in promotional trailers. That structure appears to be the launchpad for Star Command that will eventually send Lightyear on his mission to the cosmos. You can see a glimpse of the structure rumored to be Space Mountain in Lightyear below. Note that the structure shares the round top as well as the off-center antennae with Space Mountain:

(Photo: Disney/Pixar)

It's long been expected that Disneyland's Tomorrowland would receive a major update, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing it out by several years. As Space Mountain serves as the main feature of Tomorrowland, it's widely expected that it would receive at least a visual makeover of some kind. Some even speculated that Disneyland's Space Mountain would share the same fate as the Tokyo Disneyland version of the ride, which is scheduled to be demolished and replaced with an entirely new version. Others wondered if Disneyland would permanently place an overlay on Space Mountain, similar to how Disneyland Paris's Space Mountain has remained "Hyperspace Mountain" (a Star Wars-themed version of the ride) for several years. While Magic Kingdom's Space Mountain appears to be safe, the Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin ride might also receive a Lightyear themed remodel later this year. If the rumor is true, Space Mountain would be the second Disneyland attraction to receive a quick makeover to take advantage of a movie's popularity. Tarzan's Treehouse is getting a remodel, which is rumored to be themed around Encanto.

Disney has yet to comment on these rumors, and we'll likely have to wait until September to see if they are true.