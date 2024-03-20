Pepperidge Farm Debuts New Lemon Blueberry Swirl Bread as Spring Begins

It's only the first day of spring, but the new season is already seeing the arrival of new snacks, food, and treats and that includes a new breakfast offering from Pepperidge Farm. On Tuesday, Pepperidge Farm announced the introduction of a new flavor to its iconic line of swirl breads, the new Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl. The new flavor is described as being "an elevated pairing of zesty lemon and sweet blueberry flavors delicately swirled into every slice."

"As America's number one breakfast bread, our Pepperidge Farm Swirl collection has long been a staple on breakfast tables nationwide," Ama Auwarter, Vice President of Bakery Marketing at Campbell Snacks said in a statement. "Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl bread is a refreshing new combination with a mouthwatering aroma that fills the home and adds excitement to the start of each day."

According to Pepperidge Farm, Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl is a permanent addition to the Swirl collection and will be available at retailers nationwide this spring with a suggested retail of $4.69.

Pepperidge Farm Recently Launched a New Milano Cookie

The Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl isn't the only new launch from Pepperidge Farm. The brand also recently debuted their new Milano London Fog cookie. The new cookie features the delicate flavors of earl gray tea with creamy milk chocolate and just a hint of vanilla nestled between the beloved Milano cookie biscuits. The limited-edition cookie also comes in distinctive, spring-forward packaging featuring a lavender color and — of course — a cup of tea.

"At Pepperidge Farm, we believe that great taste is found in the details," Danielle Brown, Vice President of Cookies and Cracker Marketing, Campbell's Snacks said in a statement. "By bringing together rich milk chocolate and distinctive notes of earl grey tea, there's a new way to savor tea-time in the form of our iconic Milano cookie."

The Milano London Fog cookie started rolling out to retailers this month.

Will you be trying the new offerings from Pepperidge Farm? Let us know in the comments!