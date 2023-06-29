Hot Ones Teams Up With Grubhub for First-Ever Delivery Pop-Up

Hot Ones marks its milestone 300th episode and to celebrate, the show is teaming up with Grubhub for their first ever delivery pop-up in New York City so fans can get in on the spice. Announced today, the special delivery pop-up will offer fans their chance to taste the famous Hot Ones spicy chicken wings and fan favorite hot sauces from the show's current 21st season starting Thursday, June 29th and only while supplies last.

Per the announcement, diners can choose from 6-piece or 12-piece wings, a spicy crispy chicken sandwich or plant-based chicken sandwiches coated in the sauces. Diners can make their selections a full meal by making it a combo with fries and a choice of drink. The menu also includes an apple fritter topped with sweet milk for dessert, just in case you need some help turning down the spice from the sauces. As for those sauces, the lineup includes:

◦ Los Calientes Rojo: Spicy and tropical!

◦ The Classic Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat.

◦ The Classic Garlic Fresno: Garlic and Fresno chili get the party going!

The menu will be available exclusively in New York City via deliver on Grubhub across select locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

"First We Feast is excited to bring the Hot Ones experience directly to our fans in NYC through our pop-up delivery with Grubhub to celebrate the 300th episode," said First We Feast General Manager Chris Schonberger. "For years, fans have asked to try the iconic

Hot Ones menu for themselves, and we can't wait to bring the heat straight to their doors through our collaboration with Mealco's virtual restaurant technology for this epic milestone."

Hot Ones' 300th Episode Will Feature John Mulaney

Announced on Wednesday, the milestone 300th episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones will be John Mulaney. The episode drops Thursday, June 29th at 11 a.m. ET. In the teaser released on Wednesday, Mulaney seemed a little nervous that he'd be "pounding chicken" so early in the day.

TOMORROW on #HotOnes, @mulaney takes on the Wings of Death. 11AM and "pounding chicken" 💀 Will he make it to the end? Find out @ 11AM ET. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7juVPVcCHT — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) June 28, 2023

It will be interesting to see what Mulaney reveals on his episode of Hot Ones. Jennifer Lawrence made a recent appearance on the series and, during her appearance, Lawrence confirmed some surprising behind-the-scenes details regarding her previous films. This included information regarding the on-set accidents on Netflix's Don't Look Up, as well as the detail that she ruined a costume on American Hustle with Dorito dust.

"It was only one costume. It was a white dress," Lawrence shared. "And I feel really bad, I actually didn't know that until it came out, and that was very disrespectful to the costume department." She clarified, "An accident. I wasn't like, 'F*ck you,'" she said while pretending to destructively rub her hands all over a dress. "I think also getting the second dress just encouraged me. I was like 'Oh they must have a million of these.'"

Will you be checking out the Hot Ones first-ever delivery pop up with Grubhub? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!