Bob Odenkirk to Make First Appearance on Hot Ones

Better Call Saul and Lucky Hank star Bob Odenkirk is set to take on what might be his biggeset challenge yet: The Wings of Death. First We Feast announced on Monday that Odenkirk will make his first appearance on Hot Ones on Thursday, March 23rd. The episode will arrive on First We Feast’s. YouTube channel at 11 a.m. ET. You can check out the official announcement post for yourself below.

This week on #HotOnes, we got @mrbobodenkirk vs. The Wings of Death. 💀 Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5yM22a3iu — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 20, 2023

Odenkirk is currently starring in the new AMC series, Lucky Hank, which debuted on both AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, March 19th.

“The saying goes ‘the third times a charm,’ but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, previously said. “As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson’s Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake.”

What is Lucky Hank about?

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. Mireille Enos stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.

Additional series regulars include Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch and Cedric Yarbrough with guest stars that include Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan, Oscar Nuñez.

Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.

Odenkirk’s Hot Ones appearance debuts Thursday, March 23rd at 11 a.m. ET.