Florence Pugh to Appear on Hot Ones This Week

After tackling the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dune's sands of Arrakis, Florence Pugh is headed to a new domain — Hot Ones. On Monday, the official Twitter account for First We Feast revealed that Pugh will be appearing on the week's episode of Hot Ones. The episode will debut on First We Feast's YouTube page on Thursday, March 30th, at 11am ET. Pugh is the latest actor to make an appearance on Hot Ones this season, including Pugh's Dune: Part Two co-star Austin Butler, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, and Lucky Hank star Bob Odenkirk.

This week on @HotOnes, we got @Florence_Pugh vs. The Wings of Death. 💀 Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Agj0daaBi — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 27, 2023

What are Florence Pugh's new movies?

Pugh has a number of highly-anticipated projects on the horizon, including the aforementioned Dune: Part Two later this year.

"It's actually an interesting point because for the majority of my career I've worked with lots of older actors that I've had to pinch myself for working with," Pugh explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "I've learnt a lot just by watching. To do 'Dune' with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler]—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two. They're stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They're just—they're sparkly people. I'm now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the 'young Hollywood' of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that's the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling."

Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Thunderbolts, after already appearing as the character in 2021's Black Widow and Hawkeye.

"When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up," Pugh explained in a recent interview with Total Film. "Because I think there's beauty in all types of those films. There's beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did. They're amazing, mega movies. And then there's also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I've never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I've always known that I want to dabble in all areas."

