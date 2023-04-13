Jake Gyllenhaal Immediately Regrets Calling Elizabeth Olsen an "A—hole" on Hot Ones

Jake Gyllenhaal's recent appearance on Hot Ones is catching attention for his accidental diss of a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star. While appearing on the food-related interview show to promote his role in Guy Richie's The Covenant, Gyllenhaal poked fun at the toothpicks and wet napkins available alongside the plate of hot wings. When Gyllenhaal asked "What a–hole used a f–kin' toothpick?" host Sean Evans revealed that it was actually WandaVision and Love and Death star Elizabeth Olsen.

"Oh, sorry Elizabeth," Gyllenhaal remarked with a laugh. "She's, like, literally the least a–hole I've ever met so, I'm sorry."

"Walk that one back, Jake?" Evans asked.

"I absolutely am walking that back," Gyllenhaal lamented. "Gimme 14 of the Apollos, I'm sorry."

What are Jake Gyllenhaal's new movies and TV shows?

In addition to The Covenant, Gyllenhaal's upcoming projects include a reboot of the iconic film Road House, which he has been filming in recent months. He will also star in an upcoming television series adaptation of Presumed Innocent, based on Scott Turow's thriller of the same name, which was previously adapted into a 1990 feature film starring Harrison Ford. Gyllenhaal will star in the series alongside Ruth Negga, and the show will be adapted by Big Little Lies and The Undoing's David E. Kelley.

Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The TV series will be exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. Kelley is adapting the novel for the small screen and is set to serve as the showrunner. He will also executive producer via David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Abrams is executive producing with Rachel Rusch Rich for J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions. Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal will also serve as executive producers while Turow and Miki Johnson serve as co-executive producers. Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal, is the studio on the project.

