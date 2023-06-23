Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Gross On-Set Accidents That Happened Filming Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence is currently promoting her new film, No Hard Feelings, which is being released in theaters tomorrow. In honor of the new comedy, Lawrence made an appearance on Hot Ones and talked about some of her past films while eating spicy wings. During the interview, Lawrence talked about accidentally ruining a costume while making American Hustle, and she also recounted all of the accidents that occurred while she was making the 2021 Oscar-nominated film, Don't Look Up. Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked Lawrence what was more distressing: losing a tooth, swallowing her nose ring, or getting hit in the face with glass.

"They were both around Leonardo DiCaprio, which is just embarrassing," Lawrence shared. "You don't want to go [makes hurling gesture and noises] spit something that just got snorted through your sinuses and Leo was like, 'Is that? What is that?' I was like 'It's my nose ring.' That was embarrassing, but truly having, it wasn't just one tooth. Because I have veneers, I had a whole section missing. It was the height of COVID, so I couldn't go to the dentist, so I had to do all of Don't Look Up with just a gaping hole in my mouth. Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, just everybody. So I guess I would say the missing tooth."

What Is No Hard Feelings About?

No Hard Feelings is set in Montauk, New York, where Maddie (Lawrence) answers a Craigslist ad that was placed by a mother for someone to date her son, Percy, before he enters college. The film also stars Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing.

No Hard Feelings is one of Lawrence's first projects following her hiatus from screen acting, which occurred after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix. She went on to appear in Netflix's Don't Look Up in 2021, and starred in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway last year.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 23rd.