Jennifer Lawrence Confirms She Ruined an American Hustle Costume With Doritos Dust

Jennifer Lawrence's new film, No Hard Feelings, hits theaters tomorrow so the actor is currently in the midst of her latest press tour. This week, the Hunger Games alum appeared on the fan-favorite show, Hot Ones, and she talked about some of the biggest projects of her career. Lawrence has worked with director David O. Russell on multiple projects, including Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2013. That same year, they reunited for American Hustle, and Lawrence confirmed the rumor that she ruined one of her costumes while eating Doritos.

"It was only one costume. It was a white dress," Lawrence shared. "And I feel really bad, I actually didn't know that until it came out, and that was very disrespectful to the costume department." She clarified, "An accident. I wasn't like, 'F*ck you,'" she said while pretending to destructively rub her hands all over a dress. "I think also getting the second dress just encouraged me. I was like 'Oh they must have a million of these.'"

During the chat, Lawrence also talked about working with Christian Bale on American Hustle.

"I had always been very on/off on/off until I did American Hustle and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing and it would be about 10 seconds to action, he would start getting ready. I saw that and was like, 'That seems like a really good idea.' So then I started to do that."

What Is No Hard Feelings About?

No Hard Feelings is set in Montauk, New York, where Maddie (Lawrence) answers a Craigslist ad that was placed by a mother for someone to date her son, Percy, before he enters college. The film also stars Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing.

No Hard Feelings is one of Lawrence's first projects following her hiatus from screen acting, which occurred after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix. She went on to appear in Netflix's Don't Look Up in 2021, and starred in the Apple TV+ drama Causeway last year.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

No Hard Feelings hits theaters on June 23rd.