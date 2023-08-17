Hot Pockets Teams Up With Hot Ones For the Hottest Hot Pocket Ever

If you think you can take the heat, Hot Ones may have the one for you. On Wednesday, Hot Ones announced that they are teaming up with First We Feast's YouTube series Hot Ones to create what they're calling the hottest Hot Pocket ever. The spicy new creation will be featured as part of four new recipes combing the goodness of Hot Pockets with iconic Hot Ones flavors.

The four new spicy Hot Pockets recipes feature authentic Hot Ones hot sauces from Heatonist. The lineup includes Spice Garlic Chicken & Bacon featuring Hot Ones The Classic Garlic Fresno, Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde, Hot Pockets Hot Habanero Pepperoni and Sausage featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo, and Fiery Pepperoni featuring Hot Ones The Last Dab: Apollo. You can check out the official descriptions below.

• HOT POCKETS Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon featuring Hot Ones™ The Classic™ Garlic Fresno: Perfect for a milder experience with chicken, bacon, and a lively sauce packing Fresno chiles and a punch of garlic to give a sweet heat lift.

• HOT POCKETS Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak featuring Hot Ones™ Los Calientes™ Verde: A satisfying cheesesteak that turns up the heat with a delicious, smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles.

• HOT POCKETS Hot Habanero Pepperoni and Sausage featuring Hot Ones™ Los Calientes Rojo: A spicy, meaty medley of pepperoni and sausage, sizzling with the flavor of smoked red jalapeños and habanero chiles.

• HOT POCKETS Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring Hot Ones™ The Last Dab™: Apollo: Our hottest HOT POCKETS sandwich ever! Made to light your tongue aflame with the sweet and earthy fire of the Last Dab: Apollo, made from the Apollo Pepper.

"We're focused on pushing boundaries in culture to engage Hot Pockets fans in hyper relevant ways," said Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager, Hot Pockets. "Our collaboration with Hot Ones combines that brand promise with their unquestioned authority on heat to deliver a truly unique and impactful snacking experience."

Customers will be able to get Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon, Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak and Hot Habanero Pepperoni & Sausage flavors at retailers starting in September. As for Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring The Last Dab: Apollo, that one is too hot for the frozen food aisle and is only available via Gopuff. Additionally, to celebrate the collaboration, Hot Pockets will make an appearance on a special episode of Hot Ones in October.

"First We Feast and Hot Ones are excited to team up with Hot Pockets to bring our fans a spicy new way to experience the show's famous hot sauces from Heatonist," said Hot Ones creator and First We Feast General Manager Chris Schonberger. "With the launch of brand-new Hot Pockets, fans can taste the heat for themselves at home, and catch the hand-held snack on a special episode of Hot Ones this fall."

Will you be checking out these spicy new Hot Pockets? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!