Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She "Violently" Threw Up After Viral Hot Ones Interview

Jennifer Lawrence is back in the headlines thanks to No Hard Feelings, her new R-rated comedy that arrived in theaters this past weekend. The film marks Lawrence's biggest onscreen role in several years, and based on box office metrics, audiences have been enjoying it thus far. Part of Lawrence's promotion for the film included an appearance on the hot wing-eating interview show Hot Ones, and her episode has already been viewed millions of times in the days since its premiere — but apparently, that appearance had one major negative side effect. As Lawrence revealed during Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, she actually threw up shortly after the Hot Ones interview. The interview was filmed in the same hotel as the larger No Hard Feelings junket, and she didn't get very far after the interview before needing to vomit.

"I passionately threw up after. Violently," Lawrence explained. "I made it upstairs to my suite. My holding suite. We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs [during the No Hard Feelings press junket]. My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs and then she… She…[vomited]."

What Did Jennifer Lawrence Reveal on Hot Ones?

During the Hot Ones interview, Lawrence confirmed some surprising behind-the-scenes details regarding her previous films. This included information regarding the on-set accidents on Netflix's Don't Look Up, as well as the detail that she ruined a costume on American Hustle with Dorito dust.

"It was only one costume. It was a white dress," Lawrence shared. "And I feel really bad, I actually didn't know that until it came out, and that was very disrespectful to the costume department." She clarified, "An accident. I wasn't like, 'F*ck you,'" she said while pretending to destructively rub her hands all over a dress. "I think also getting the second dress just encouraged me. I was like 'Oh they must have a million of these.'"

What Is No Hard Feelings About?

Lawrence's newest movie is No Hard Feelings, which is in theaters now. In the film, on the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing. The film also stars Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Andrew Barth Feldman. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing and John Phillips is executive producing.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence previously told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

Did you check out Jennifer Lawrence's Hot Ones interview? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!