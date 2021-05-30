Hugh Jackman’s Latest “Photo Dump” Features Ryan Reynolds and a Peek at The Music Man

✖

Hugh Jackman is one of the many stars who has a delightful presence on Instagram. We've seen him have some hilarious (and occasionally heartwarming) interactions with Ryan Reynolds as well as some fun times with his pups, and much more. Today, the star took to the social media site to post a "photo dump," which is just a random set of pictures. Not only does he include a photo of Reynolds, but he also gives a little peek at The Music Man, which he will soon be starring in on Broadway alongside Sutton Foster.

"Why are there always more random photos on my phone? It’s like wack-a-mole! #photodump #again," Jackman wrote. You can check out his pics in the post below:

Before the pandemic, Jackman was scheduled to star in The Music Man on Broadway with previews scheduled to begin back in September with the official opening night set for October 15th. However, all Broadway performances have been pushed back until later this year and The Music Man is currently scheduled to begin previews in December. When a previous delay was announced, Jackman wrote, "When Broadway is ready for us ... we’ll be ready for you!"

As for Jackman's upcoming onscreen projects, the actor is starring in the new sci-fi thriller titled Reminiscence, which is expected to hit theatres and HBO Max on Labor Day. The actor took to social media earlier this year to share the first teaser for the film. You can read a description of the film via Deadline below:

"The movie follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?"

Reminiscence will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on September 3rd.