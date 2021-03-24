Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Response to Hugh Jackman’s National Puppy Day Post

✖

March 23rd was National Puppy Day, which means many celebrities took to social media to show off pictures of their beloved dogs. One such person was Hugh Jackman, who has two dogs, Allegra and Dali. The actor often graces the Internet with photos of his best pals, but specifically showcased Allegra yesterday. Of course, Jackman's ongoing "rivalry" with Ryan Reynolds meant the Deadpool star couldn't help but chime in with a hilarious comment.

"In honor of #nationalpuppyday, I feel it only right to revisit the first day #Allegra joined our family," Jackman wrote. "Hang in there Allegra," Reynolds joked. You can check out the photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Jackman and Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

Jackman recently claimed a previous truce lasted a whole year, but we have to disagree. Since the supposed truce, Jackman has “accidentally” leaked a video of himself talking negatively about Reynolds and even made fun of him during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement. Last year, Reynolds also pulled a Photoshop invasion on one of Jackman's travel photos and when Jackman launched his new coffee line, Reynolds hijacked the narration of its advertisement.

As for their upcoming projects, Jackman is starring in the new sci-fi thriller titled Reminiscence, which is expected to hit theatres and HBO Max on Labor Day. The actor took to social media last month to share the first teaser for the film. Reynolds has a lot of exciting projects coming up, too, including The Adam Project. He recently wrapped filming the new sci-fi movie that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has been sharing some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie.

As for National Puppy Day, Jackman's dogs aren't the only celebrity pups we love to write about. Captain America star Chris Evans often shares content of his best pal, Dodger. The actor has recently been updating fans on Dodgers hip surgeries, which appeared to go well.

Happy National Puppy Day to all of the celebrity dogs out there!