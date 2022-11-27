Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.

"Nic! I just want to be clear this is not Australian dollars," Jackman says in the clip. He and Kidman starred together in Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film, Australia.

"I've known Nic for almost 30 years," Jackman said. "I've worked with her. I can tell you, this is not a surprise. She's one of the most generous souls I know. You're a beautiful, beautiful person. I love you."

Broadway Cares has since confirmed Kidman's donation in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Broadway Cares is blessed with friends across Broadway," the statement reads. "But we have no greater champion than Hugh Jackman. this extraordinary gift from his pal Nicole Kidman is by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever. There is much for which to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend."

Hugh Jackman returns to The Music Man

Last week, Jackman returned to Broadway's The Music Man after missing the show for a bit due to voice issues. The show is currently in its final performances before officially closing on January 15th.

"Hey, Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's actually the day after, it's Friday, and I'm on my way to the theatre, which I am so so grateful for," Jackman said in a video he shared to social media. "It's been a bit of a tough week and I'm so grateful for all the messages, the well wishes, thank you thank you thank you. I couldn't be happier to be going back to my theatre family today and to be onstage at the Winter Garden Theatre doing The Music Man. Thanks, Max Clayton, as always for stepping in for me at a moment's notice. You're the best. To all our understudies and swings, you're the best. Anyway, can't wait to see you there today, bye."

Has Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Training Affected The Music Man?

Jackman revealed to Variety last month that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes thanks to his training for Deadpool 3. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which started to impact his role in The Music Man.

"Apologies to the entire cast of The Music Man, and in particular my dresser and my wife — all the protein shakes are starting to kick in fast," Jackman shared. "The other night, I could hear the Velcro go creaking and actually popped open. I've split two pairs of pants." He explained of a time-sensitive rip, "It was an 18-inch tear. I had about two minutes. I said to the stage manager, 'New pair of pants!' I had my pants around my ankles. I thought, if my dresser doesn't get here in time, it's better to go on in split pants than no pants. Then I saw him running from stage right to stage left, top speed. We made it just in time."

