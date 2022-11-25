Hugh Jackman Returns to The Music Man After Suffering Voice Issues

Hugh Jackman will soon be returning to his most iconic role, Wolverine, in Deadpool 3 but first, he's finishing his run on Broadway in the beloved musical, The Music Man. The revival has had some setbacks, including being pushed back due to the pandemic and Jackman missing shows due to getting COVID. Recently, Jackman had to miss the show once again because of voice issues. The actor took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and shared, "To the audiences of @musicmanbway.... I'm terribly disappointed to say my doctor has put me on vocal rest." However, Jackman took to social media again today to reveal he's ready to return to the show, which officially closes on January 15th.

"Hey, Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's actually the day after, it's Friday, and I'm on my way to the theatre, which I am so so grateful for," Jackman says in the video with a smile. "It's been a bit of a tough week and I'm so grateful for all the messages, the well wishes, thank you thank you thank you. I couldn't be happier to be going back to my theatre family today and to be onstage at the Winter Garden Theatre doing The Music Man. Thanks, Max Clayton, as always for stepping in for me at a moment's notice. You're the best. To all our understudies and swings, you're the best. Anyway, can't wait to see you there today, bye." You can watch Jackman's video below:

Has Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Training Affected The Music Man?

Jackman revealed to Variety last month that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes thanks to his training for Deadpool 3. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which started to impact his role in The Music Man.

"Apologies to the entire cast of The Music Man, and in particular my dresser and my wife — all the protein shakes are starting to kick in fast," Jackman shared. "The other night, I could hear the Velcro go creaking and actually popped open. I've split two pairs of pants." He explained of a time-sensitive rip, "It was an 18-inch tear. I had about two minutes. I said to the stage manager, 'New pair of pants!' I had my pants around my ankles. I thought, if my dresser doesn't get here in time, it's better to go on in split pants than no pants. Then I saw him running from stage right to stage left, top speed. We made it just in time."

