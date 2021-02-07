Hugh Jackman Shares Family Video in the Snow and Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

✖

Hugh Jackman loves a good snow day! The Australian star lives in New York and he often shares some fun videos from his daily walks. He's posted snow videos before, but his latest is extra special because it features his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and his adorable dogs, Dali and Allegra. During the video, Jackman reveals he's rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl today for two reasons. First, he thinks Tom Brady is a hero to slightly older gentlemen like himself. Second, he considers the Bucs the underdog.

"Super Bowl Sunday, snow and a cheat day. Life is awesome. @buccaneers @chiefs @patrickmahomes @tombrady #TeamDeb," Jackman wrote on Instagram. "Yeah, Super Bowl Sunday and it’s snowing," Jackman exclaims in the video. "Yay," Deb adds while singing a bit of "Let it Snow." "For the record, I’m going for the Bucs, Jackman adds. "Let’s face it, I’m an old man, I’m 52. Go Tom Brady! You’re doing it for the old men. I love him. Sorry, Patrick [Mahomes II], cause I love you, too. I can’t wait to watch the game, and the other thing is, the Bucs are the underdog, and us Aussies love an underdog." You can watch the full video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Jackman has been pretty active on Instagram lately. This week, he also posted a video with some training tips after being asked how he stayed in shape to play Wolverine.

Speaking of Wolverine and the X-Men, Kevin Feige recently shut down rumors that he was looking to cast a new Wolverine. We know that Feige had discussions with Patrick Stewart about reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men movies, but there's been no official word on how the MCU plans to incorporate the X-Men in the future. However, WandaVision's latest episode definitely makes us think mutants will soon be a part of the MCU fabric. Jackman has claimed his days of playing Logan are done, but Disney has pulled off crazier things in the past!

Super Bowl LV will feature the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it is scheduled to take place today, February 7th, starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. This year, folks can stream the football game for free via CBS Sports. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl right here.