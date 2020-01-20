X-Men Star Patrick Stewart Spoke With Marvel’s Kevin Feige About Professor X Recently

Marvel Studios now controls the future of the X-Men movies through Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios). What that future holds remains to be seen, but it seems Patrick Stewart is at least a part of that discussion. Speaking to Digital Spy, Stewart revealed that he met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige not long ago and the subject of his X-Men character, Professor X, did come up. “I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations,” he explained. “And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.”

However, fans shouldn’t get too excited about the idea that Stewart may reprise his role as Charles Xavier. Stewart returned once already and gave Professor X a definitive ending in Logan.

“Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier,” Stewart says. “But Logan changed all that.

“Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out, Patrick.’” Stewart admits that eventually, he sat there “sniveling.”

“Hugh took my hand, and we held hands with the last seven or eight minutes of the film because there was so many things we were upset about,” he added. “We were moved by the story. We were moved by one another. We were moved by the movie. But we also both made the decision that we were saying goodbye to our characters as well. In that sense, it was not just the deaths of those two men in the franchise, but it was also goodbye to our part in them as well.”

In a recent interview, Stewart said that Logan was the best X-Men experience that either he or Jackman ever had. That experience helped convince him to return to the world of Star Trek and write a new chapter for his beloved Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard. Star Trek: Picard premiers on CBS All Access on January 23rd.