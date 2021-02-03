Hugh Jackman Shares Snowy Video: "This Is Heaven"

✖

A pretty significant winter storm has been making its way through parts of the country this week, blanketing a lot of major cities in snow. The storm has already inspired some endearing posts from celebrities, including WandaVision star Paul Bettany telling teenagers to shovel snow instead of watching his Disney+ series. Another Marvel star, iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, also joined in on the social media fervor surrounding the storm, posting a brief video to his Twitter account of him walking outside in it. Jackman opens the video by telling his followers to be safe while traveling in the snow, and ends with revealing that the situation is "heaven" for him, given how little he saw snow while growing up in Australia.

For a kid from Australia ... a snow day is heaven. (Please be careful, it’s pretty slippery). pic.twitter.com/ea6dNrzzPL — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 1, 2021

Jackman, who has recently developed a proclivity for posting videos of him walking in chilly weather, has still remained in the minds of Marvel fans in the years following his final portrayal of Wolverine in 2017's Logan. While Jackman has repeatedly said that he doesn't want to return to the character as part of the X-Men's reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that hasn't stopped some fans from suggesting the possibility.

"I'd be startled that Hugh was strapping it on again," Logan director James Mangold told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "The thing that I always want to know when I hear this is obviously, on the web, everyone trades in rumors. So, the nugget or the headline becomes the clickbait in the trade so that it would be, 'Downey's back,' or 'Jackman's back,' would be the headline, which people would then debate. What I'd be curious about if any one of these things happened would be, what are they doing with it? Meaning, I would have no qualm about it if someone had a good idea. If it's basically, 'I ran out of money and I needed a big paycheck, and I'm doing an empty film that cheapens the quality of the previous.' Well, that would be its own sadness."

"The reality is that, if you have a good idea for a character, then there's nothing wrong with doing anything," Mangold continued. "I don't make these rules. For me, I'm always just asking that someone do something imaginative that doesn't just seem like you're taking all these assets and throwing them on a screen again, just to make dough. That seems to me to be, or to satiate a kind of hunger people have to see more, when the hunger they have to see more is what a movie supposed to leave you with. Meaning that you're supposed to love the characters and that just like a good meal, there is such a thing as too much. Just because it tastes good, if I keep filling your plate, at some point you're going to be like that guy in the restaurant in the Monty Python movie. There's just a limit."