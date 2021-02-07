Hugh Jackman Recommends Training After Being Asked About Getting Into Shape For Wolverine

✖

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films and while he claims his days of playing the character are done, that doesn't mean he's stopped staying in shape. (Although, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe AND we keep getting signs that the multiverse is growing, so we're willing to bet folks will try to get Jackman back at some point.) Jackman took to Instagram this week to share a video with some training tips.

"Today I want to recommend a type of training. I get asked all the time, like, 'How do you get into shape for Wolverine?' 'What’s your training?' I've been lucky that I've learned from some of the best. My trainer, Beth Lewis, and my really good mate, an incredible doctor, Peter Attia. By the way, check out his podcast, The Drive, it’s amazing. He and she have been recommending that I do Zone 2 training. Zone 2 training is, for me, my heart rate is like 130, it’s kind of like a jog where you can chat at the same time. Whatever exercise, it's not a slog, you're not killing yourself, and doing that two or three times a week for like 45 minutes. Go for a vigorous walk, a light jog makes all the difference to your health and longevity, and I’ve been doing it for a while now and I just feel a lot better, sleeping a lot better. Check it out." You can watch the video below:

Before the pandemic, Jackman was scheduled to star in The Music Man on Broadway with previews scheduled to begin back in September and officially opening on October 15th. However, all Broadway performances have been pushed back until later this year with The Music Man currently scheduled to begin previews in December. When a previous delay was announced, Jackman wrote, "When Broadway is ready for us ... we’ll be ready for you!"

As for the X-Men, Kevin Feige recently shut down rumors that he was looking to cast a new Wolverine. We know that Feige had discussions with Patrick Stewart about reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men movies, but there's been no official word on how the MCU plans to incorporate the X-Man in the future. However, WandaVision's latest episode definitely makes us think mutants will soon be a part of the MCU fabric.

