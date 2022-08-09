Google Just Went Down and the Internet Didn't Know What to Do
Out of every website on the internet, Google is one of the few with a perfect score when it comes to uptime. That score was dinged a bit Monday as thousands of users around the world begin to report outages when trying to access the search engine. For a brief time around 8:30 p.m. Central time, anyone trying to access the Google search engine was redirected to an error page suggesting the tech giant's server's were not communicating.
According to DownDetector, at least 42,000 people filed reports suggesting the site was down. On top of that, enough people started to tweet about it, the outage even became a trending topic. Users also briefly experienced issues with Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Images.
Despite wide outages, the company has yet to comment on the matter as of this writing. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Staying Alive
prevnext
trying to revive internet explorer with google being down pic.twitter.com/zujf1vNbpr— mou ☘️🌐 (@pxresouls) August 9, 2022
Bing Still Kickin?
prevnext
This is a insane experience... google is down... the apocalypse is finally here we cant google why googles down now we only have bing and yahoo to guide us in this darkness— blade (@SAldawiri) August 9, 2022
Apocalypse
prevnext
How is google down?! This is it, this is the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/CtaGXY1709— ✨Deedee LaCraze✨ (@deedeelacraze) August 9, 2022
Historical
prevnext
Holy shit this is the first time in my life that Google search has been down. This is actually historical.— GoHardInTheTaint (@go_taint) August 9, 2022
Hey Twitter
prevnext
Me omw to twitter to check if google is down for anyone else since I cant google search it #googledown pic.twitter.com/g797tcAv1q— Ur mom (@bigfatBUSSY6) August 9, 2022
Is It Possible?!
prevnext
Is @Google really down right now?!? Or is this just a me problem? #googledown pic.twitter.com/jgWWQwjkO2— Presley Mullinax (@PresleyMullinax) August 9, 2022
wha
prev
*me googling “is Google down?” on Google*
My computer: pic.twitter.com/5KJ94Bxts7— Hernán Guarderas 🇪🇨 (he/him) (@hguarderas93) August 9, 2022