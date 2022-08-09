Google Just Went Down and the Internet Didn't Know What to Do

Out of every website on the internet, Google is one of the few with a perfect score when it comes to uptime. That score was dinged a bit Monday as thousands of users around the world begin to report outages when trying to access the search engine. For a brief time around 8:30 p.m. Central time, anyone trying to access the Google search engine was redirected to an error page suggesting the tech giant's server's were not communicating.

According to DownDetector, at least 42,000 people filed reports suggesting the site was down. On top of that, enough people started to tweet about it, the outage even became a trending topic. Users also briefly experienced issues with Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Images.

Despite wide outages, the company has yet to comment on the matter as of this writing. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.