Jake Paul Reacts To Being Charged With Criminal Trespassing And Unlawful Assembly

✖

Famous Youtuber Jake Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after he was seen on video present where looting was taking place in Arizona. Paul “was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police," according to a statement by officials. After hundreds of videos and tips were sent to officials, they were able to move forward with charges for the controversial content creator. Now, Paul has officially commented on facing two misdemeanor charges.

Paul seems to be aiming to deflect the attention from himself after being present for the looting. He quote-tweeted an Arizona news station which wrote about the charges for his comment. "Gimme my charges and let's put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter," he said.

The tweet with Paul's comment can be seen below.

gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter https://t.co/nwBZmsxFFz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 4, 2020

Earlier this week, Paul defended his actions prior to the charges in a statement on Twitter.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said in a tweet. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law.”

This has been an ongoing story in the midst of millions around the world rallying together to protest police brutality and inequality. Part of Paul's time at the events in Arizona was captured by a Twitter user from an Instagram story and can be seen in the video below.

Paul's tweet about the charges is his first activity on social media since first defending himself in his May 31 statement regarding th events.

(Photo: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.