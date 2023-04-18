Jamie Foxx Medical Update Reports Actor Still Hospitalized With Medical Complications

Nearly a week after suffering an undisclosed health scare, Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized. Though Foxx's condition has been reported as stable, one new report suggests the actor is undergoing various tests to determine what caused the aforementioned "medical complication."

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source close to the actor told CNN. Though the actor was in Atlanta filming Netflix's Back in Action, the medical complication didn't happen on-set or while he was filming scenes. He wasn't taken to the hospital in an ambulance either, but transported by private vehicle instead.

The exact medical scare hasn't been revealed or reported on, and Foxx's state was first revealed through a family statement shared by his daughter Corinne last Wednesday.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Photography on Back in Action shut down for the day last Wednesday before picking back up on Thursday with a stand-in in place of Foxx, according to PEOPLE.

In addition to Back in Action, Foxx has long been attached to Todd McFarlane's long-gestating Spawn reboot.

"I know that in all my conversations with Jamie, he's never wavered on being in this movie, actually, to the opposite, he leaves me messages all the time like 'Let's get going, man, come on man. The moments here we gotta strike. Let's go,'" Spawn creator Todd McFarlane told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "We've been talking about this being a sophisticated movie, right? I mean, I've been up on stage going, I'm gonna write, produce, direct and here it is going to be. I've been pushing that on Jamie and he's sort of in that world."

"The writers want to do something different. Let's leave it at that, they don't want to repeat (what anyone has done)," McFarlane added. "Nobody wants to do a $200 million dollars special effects strategy, that's not what Spawn is to any of us. So we want to do something that obviously is entertaining is visually interesting to look at, but, hopefully sort of leaves you with something when you walk away, that you can go, 'wow, that was that was a little bit deeper than I thought it was gonna be.' We'll see, we'll see if we can, the goal is to start a franchise. Not a Spawn movie, start a franchise so that we have multiple movies coming right behind it that will then eventually lead into the expansion of a Spawn universe."